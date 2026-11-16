United Airlines says that it has resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

Chicago-based United says in a statement that while some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon, flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. The airlines also says there is “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”

United apologizes to customers for the inconvenience on social media. It resolved the issue about 1 1/2 hours after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers.

United doesn’t immediately provide details about which of the airlines systems were affected, but pilots told air traffic controllers that the problem was related to United’s system that helps them determine a plane’s final weight to ensure it can safely take off.