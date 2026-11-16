Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Two Israelis wounded in suspected terror attack while driving to new outpost on Jericho’s outskirts
Two Israeli were lightly wounded in the suspected terror attack outside Jericho, with Hebrew media outlets reporting that the Palestinians assailants intentionally rammed their vehicle while traveling to a new settler outpost on the West Bank city’s outskirts.
The reports say that after ramming the Israeli vehicle, the suspected terrorists hopped out of their car with axes to attack the Israelis.
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