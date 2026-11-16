CHICAGO — United Airlines confirms it is having a systemwide outage just days after a malfunction in the US Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

It wasn’t immediately clear what parts of the airline’s systems are affected, but United apologizes to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

And a recording posted on the ATC app shows a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system is working again.

The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.