The UK Charity Commission has opened an investigation into a British charity involved in funding a Palestinian museum accused of glorifying terrorists who murdered Israeli civilians, according to UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

UKLFI says it contacted the Charity Commission, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and the British Council after it found that the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, north of Ramallah, portrayed convicted killers and terrorist leaders as heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters.

The museum has received support from several British charities, including the Welfare Association, also known as Taawon UK, as well as the British Library and the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund, which awarded £152,208 to a project involving the museum, UKLFI says.

The Charity Commission has opened a case to examine concerns about Taawon UK, according to The Telegraph.

The British Council also said it was examining the case, although it insisted that funded organizations undergo regular due diligence, UKLFI says.

The museum’s displays celebrate Dalal al-Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israelis, including 13 children, were killed, and Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for murder, according to UKLFI. Other material commemorates Hamas bombmaker Yahya Ayyash.

Taawon UK says it is a humanitarian charity operating in compliance with British law, and that the museum is independent and politically unaffiliated.

UKLFI has called for further public funding to be suspended pending an independent investigation.