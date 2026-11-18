UAE state oil firm says one person missing after ship hit in Hormuz
UAE state oil firm ADNOC says that a crew member is missing after a ship belonging to the company was struck overnight in the Strait of Hormuz.
“All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care,” ADNOC says, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing.
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