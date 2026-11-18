Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon has informed the Prime Minister’s Office that it cannot appoint former Knesset speaker Amir Ohana to the role of strategic affairs minister without Knesset approval.

Ohana’s tenure as speaker ended yesterday with the election of successor Matan Kahana of the anti-government bloc. Ohana is widely reported to have asked the prime minister to be appointed instead as strategic affairs minister, a post that has been vacant since Ron Dermer’s resignation in late 2025.

With the office unmanned since then, it would be difficult for the government to claim the appointment is a pressing one. And without an urgent need, Limon argues the prime minister must seek Knesset approval to award Ohana the role during a transitory period.

The Knesset, controlled by the bloc opposed to the government, is unlikely to give such approval.