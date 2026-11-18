Kuwait condemns ‘dangerous escalation’ after Iranian drone attack
Kuwait condemns as a “dangerous escalation” an Iranian drone attack in the Gulf state, denouncing “repeated, criminal Iranian attacks.”
The foreign ministry says in a statement posted on X that “the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.”
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