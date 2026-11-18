The Erez Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip reopened this morning for the inspection of aid trucks only, a security source tells The Times of Israel. After undergoing inspection, the trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Before October 7, 2023, the Erez Crossing was used exclusively for the movement of people in and out of Gaza. It was destroyed by Hamas-led terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre.

During the war, the crossing was used to bring aid trucks into Gaza when the northern and southern parts of the Strip were separated and humanitarian assistance needed to be delivered directly to the north. It was closed in February 2025, at the end of a temporary ceasefire that took place midway through the war.

According to the security source, Germany donated a cargo screening scanner, allowing the crossing to reopen this morning “following pressure from the Board of Peace and the Germans who donated the scanner.”

“We’re going to inspect a small number of trucks — just a few dozen — and from there they’ll travel to Kerem Shalom and enter the Strip,” the source says.

Under last year’s ceasefire agreement, Israel committed to allowing 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza each day.