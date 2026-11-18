The IDF says troops in southern Lebanon destroyed underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah in the Mount Dov area in the past day.

The military says the infrastructure included living quarters and command rooms, used to plan and execute attacks against soldiers and Israeli civilians.

????????WATCH: Hezbollah underground tunnel route in the area of Mount Dov, southern Lebanon prior to its dismantling. Several living quarters and command rooms were located in the tunnel, from which Hezbollah terrorists advanced terror attacks aimed at harming Israeli civilians and… pic.twitter.com/xdYk05vkdC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2026