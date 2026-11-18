Church leaders in Syria condemn attacks on Christians and express fears for the community’s future in the country after a spate of kidnappings and the assault of a bishop.

Islamist authorities who took power after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad nearly two years ago have promised to protect minorities, but killings, kidnappings for ransom and sectarian violence persist.

John X, Greek Orthodox patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox patriarch of Antioch and All the East, as well as Youssef Absi, Melkite Greek Catholic patriarch of Antioch and All the East, condemn what they call “a series of heinous and recurring attacks targeting the Syrian people, and Christians in particular.”

“These attacks are not, and have never been, isolated incidents,” they say in a statement published on social media.

Violence including “systematic assaults and kidnappings carried out for exorbitant ransom payments, constitutes a violation of the most basic human rights,” they add, decrying what they said was a failure by authorities to provide protection.

The statement highlights the kidnapping and apparent torture of jeweler Maher Sankari, who was seized by unidentified gunmen last month in Suqaylabiyah, a Christian-majority town in Hama province, for a ransom of 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of gold.

The church leaders say attacks against Christians culminated in the recent targeting of Archbishop Youhanna Abdo Arbash of the Melkite Greek Catholic Archdiocese in central Syria, who “was bound, blindfolded and gagged, while his office was ransacked” in the city of Homs.

“The recurrence of these incidents, without any response or tangible results on the part of the authorities, confronts us, and public opinion alike, with a grave question regarding the future of Christians in this country,” they say.

Christianity’s presence in Syria has dwindled from about one million people before the civil war broke out in 2011 to fewer than 300,000 because of waves of displacement and emigration, according to estimates by experts.