Over 500,000 pieces of military equipment were returned to the IDF as part of a campaign for the return of unlawfully held weapons, which officially ended on Monday night.

On November 1, the IDF opened 62 stations and collection points at bases across the country, where weapons and gear that are being held illegally could be returned with no questions asked.

During the course of the campaign, the military says, it collected some 370 firearms; 6,500 stun grenades, fragmentation grenades, mortars and launchers; tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition; 15,000 uniforms, equipment and textile items; 3,000 weapon accessories; 1,600 combat equipment items, including vests and helmets; 430 medical equipment items; 740 military documents; 250 communications equipment items; 70 knives; four drones; and one inflatable army tent.