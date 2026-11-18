The Knesset votes 63-47 in a preliminary reading in favor of a bill that would repeal a highly controversial law that increased political control over the judicial appointment process and dramatically reduced the influence of the judiciary over appointments to the Supreme Court.

The legislation, a central component of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, replaced the two representatives of the Israel Bar Association on the nine-member Judicial Selection Committee with lawyers chosen separately by the coalition and opposition, increasing political influence over judicial appointments. It also gave coalition, opposition and judicial representatives veto power over lower court appointments, where no single bloc previously held a veto, and granted the coalition and opposition veto power over Supreme Court appointments.

The repeal bill, sponsored by Democrats MK Efrat Rayten and other lawmakers, seeks to reverse those changes, restoring the committee’s previous composition, including its two Bar Association representatives, and reinstating the earlier voting rules for judicial appointments.

“Today marks the beginning of healing and repair,” Rayten tells the plenum. “These repeal laws are not intended to destroy, but to repair. They are intended to erase four destructive and divisive years.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin denounces the move, arguing that restoring Bar Association representatives to the committee would bring back conflicts of interest and corruption.

“The truth about the judicial system has been fully exposed,” Levin says. “There is no way to undo what has been exposed so powerfully.”

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which will determine which committee will deliberate on the legislation and prepare it for its subsequent readings. Democrats leader Yair Golan announced earlier this week that MK Gilad Kariv will chair a temporary Knesset committee to be established this week tasked with repealing this law and other elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul.