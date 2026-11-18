As his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is met with suspicion from his partners in the Eisenkot bloc, sources close to B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett deny he could ditch his current allies to join a Likud-led government.

The sources are quoted by Hebrew media outlets describing the meeting as a security update and say Bennett won’t serve in a government helmed by Netanyahu. They add that Bennett told Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot he’ll only back a rotation of the premiership with Netanyahu if Eisenkot is prime minister first.

“Bennett isn’t ruling out other scenarios,” the sources say. “Bennett is acting to bring about a good Zionist government. His moves are keeping all options open, unlike others who are only reducing them.”