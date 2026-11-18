With the war winding down, the IDF says it plans to reduce the number of battalions assigned to security missions on all fronts, allowing for longer training periods. It also plans to reduce the number of days reservists are called up for, to a maximum of 58 days in 2027.

Earlier this week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a meeting with senior officers to set out the principles for the military’s 2027 “combat chart.”

The military says the chart “serves as the basis for planning and deploying IDF troops throughout the year, including operational deployment missions, training, defensive posture, and the allocation of forces to the various commands.”

During the discussion, “several decisions were made regarding the IDF’s preparations for the coming year, in accordance with operational needs in the various theaters of war,” the military says.

As part of the updated combat chart, the military says the number of battalions “assigned to ongoing defensive missions will be reduced,” allowing standing army brigades to conduct more training and increase their readiness for war.

Standing army forces will carry out eight weeks of training in 2027, along with four weeks of R&R, according to the updated chart.

The IDF says the move will be carried out “while maintaining defensive capabilities and operational responses along all borders.”

Additionally, the updated combat chart calls for reducing reserve duty to a maximum of 58 days, including 42 days of operational activity, with the remaining days dedicated to training and organizational activities.

The military says it is working with the Defense Ministry to ensure that reservists remain entitled to all benefits in 2027, despite the reduction in the number of days they are called up for.