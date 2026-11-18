Leaders of parties in Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc have wrapped up a meeting at the Knesset, with the Democrats chief Yair Golan telling reporters afterwards that “we all understand the magnitude of the moment and need to form a government.”

B’Yachad head Naftali Bennett doesn’t answer questions from the media as he leaves the meeting, which followed a sit-down he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has fueled suspicions among supporters of Eisenkot’s bloc.