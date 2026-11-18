‘We all understand the magnitude of the moment,’ says Yair Golan after leaders of Eisenkot-led bloc meet
Leaders of parties in Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc have wrapped up a meeting at the Knesset, with the Democrats chief Yair Golan telling reporters afterwards that “we all understand the magnitude of the moment and need to form a government.”
B’Yachad head Naftali Bennett doesn’t answer questions from the media as he leaves the meeting, which followed a sit-down he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has fueled suspicions among supporters of Eisenkot’s bloc.
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