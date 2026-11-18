Yashar head Gadi Eisenkot and fellow party leaders from his parliamentary bloc reaffirm that forming a government and replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are their top priorities, in a joint statement released by the parties following a meeting at the Knesset.

“All party leaders agree that their highest priority is to form a national emergency government led by Gadi Eisenkot and to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister as soon as possible,” the statement says, referring to themselves as “the parties of change and reform.”

The leaders say they also discussed “the genuine emergency Israel is facing — in security, social and international affairs — and the sensitivity of the coming days.”

They add that “the parties will continue working together, in coordination and at speed, toward this goal. This is what the moment demands.”

The meeting, which was attended by Eisenkot, B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett and his deputy Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats head Yair Golan, was held after Bennett held a two-hour sit-down with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that fueled suspicions among allies.