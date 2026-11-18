Two Hamas commanders were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Tuesday killed Ashraf Nayef Muhammad Tabasi, a platoon commander in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, according to the IDF.

A second strike on Tuesday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Saber Nayef Mahmoud Nabhan, identified by the IDF as a platoon commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion.

The army says both operatives were advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

בשתי תקיפות ברצועת עזה: צה"ל ושב”כ חיסלו שני מפקדי מחלקה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל ושב”כ תקפו אתמול, במרחב חאן יונס וחיסלו את המחבל אשרף נאיף מחמד טבאסי, מפקד מחלקה בחטיבת חאן יונס בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. בתקיפה נוספת אתמול במרחב ג'באליה, צה"ל ושב”כ חיסלו… pic.twitter.com/5DqhBvzxxT — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 18, 2026