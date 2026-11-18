A total of 51 female recruits enlisted today and joined the IDF’s new pilot program to integrate women as tank crew members in its Armored Corps for the first time.

They will carry out their training at the Hiyun base in southern Israel, a separate facility from the Armored Corps’ Shizafon training base.

Until now, female soldiers have been able to serve in tanks only in the IDF’s Border Defense Corps, in an all-female tank company in the Caracal mixed-gender light infantry battalion, which operates along the Egyptian border.

The military said yesterday that criteria have been established to ensure that the female recruits “meet the training requirements and successfully complete the program.”