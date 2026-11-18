The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Roman Gofman, advocated for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran during meetings with US officials last week, according to two people briefed on the visit.

Gofman met with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in Washington, the people say, adding that the Mossad chief briefed the officials on Israeli intelligence on Iran.

Gofman also traveled to Miami to meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been co-leading US diplomacy on Iran and Ukraine, Israeli media reported.

The visit took place after Trump said on November 9 that he would hold off on strikes on Iran following a meeting with the prime minister of Qatar, which has been mediating indirect US-Iran talks aimed at avoiding a return to full-scale war.

A third person, involved in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, says that Gulf leaders have spoken to Trump asking him not to attack Iran, fearing Tehran would follow through on its threats to attack Gulf Arab states in retaliation.

All of the people speak on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Gofman’s trip to the US came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working to convince Trump to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran.