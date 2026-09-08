Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats for ‘unacceptable activities’ — minister

By AFP Today, 12:55 pm
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Hungary has expelled 10 members of the Russian diplomatic mission after they “engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention,” Foreign Minister Anita Orban says.

The new government under pro-EU conservative Prime Minister Peter Magyar made the move to protect Hungary’s “security and sovereignty,” Orban says in a Facebook post, adding that it “does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia.”

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