Herzog: UK settlement trade ban would be ‘gross interference’ in Israel’s election, harm Palestinians

President Isaac Herzog issues an unusually sharp warning to the United Kingdom against imposing its planned trade ban on West Bank settlements, arguing that the measure would interfere in Israel’s upcoming election, harm Palestinian workers, and undermine the security interests of Western nations.

“If this happens — and other nations may join — I believe it will prove to be a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history,” Herzog says during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, according to a readout from his office.

“In the current context, it would be a gross interference in the democratic elections of a sovereign nation. And it will serve no one. It will directly harm, unfortunately, Palestinians, robbing them of business and employment. And, ultimately, it will undermine the interests and national security of freedom-loving nations,” the president continues.

Herzog does not elaborate on what he means by “gross interference,” but appears to suggest that the timing of such a punitive measure would politically influence domestic debates and voters’ choices.

“Sanctions are not a solution. Dialogue is. I say to all foreign governments: Stop! Step away from the dead-end of sanctions and boycotts. And turn toward constructive dialogue and toward cooperation,” he says.