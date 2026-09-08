Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Qatar says working with China and others to resume US-Iran talks

By Reuters Today, 1:57 pm
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Qatar is working with partners in the region and around the world, including China, to resume talks between the United States and Iran, a Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson says.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is currently leading a delegation in Beijing.

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