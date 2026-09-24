Netanyahu takes podium as supporters cheer, diplomats walk out
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to the podium at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Supporters in the gallery give him a standing ovation and chant “Am Yisrael Chai,” while some delegations on the floor below stage a walkout.
The presiding officer calls for order before the prime minister’s speech begins.
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