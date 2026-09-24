Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu takes podium as supporters cheer, diplomats walk out

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:10 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to the podium at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Supporters in the gallery give him a standing ovation and chant “Am Yisrael Chai,” while some delegations on the floor below stage a walkout.

The presiding officer calls for order before the prime minister’s speech begins.

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