Netanyahu, recalling brother, says, ‘We’re going to win. We have no other choice’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, blasts the United Kingdom and France for accusing Israel of colonialism, saying, “Give me a break,” and noting those countries’ long histories of colonialism.

He tells Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who has demanded that Israeli soldiers withdraw from a buffer zone they hold in Syria, that the Golan Heights was in Jewish hands at the time of the Bible.

Netanyahu then turns to the lead-up to the 1967 Six Day War, when he saw his brother Yoni, then a 21-year-old paratrooper.

He says he asked Yoni what was going to happen. Yoni answered, “We’re going to win. We have no other choice,” Netanyahu recalls.

Nine years later, he says, Palestinian terrorists hijacked a plane and ordered it to land at Entebbe Airport in Uganda.

He speaks of Yoni leading the rescue mission to rescue the hostages, when he was killed.

Netanyahu thanks Uganda for erecting a statue in the airport where Yoni fell.

“Yoni’s words are as true today as they were half a century ago,” he says. “We’re going to win. We have no other choice.”