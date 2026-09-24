Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Anti-Zionist protesters put Netanyahu effigy in noose outside UN

By Luke Tress Today, 9:17 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

An effigy of Prime Minister Netanyahu outside the UN, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
An effigy of Prime Minister Netanyahu outside the UN, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Anti-Zionist protesters put an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a noose outside the UN as he addresses the General Assembly.

The effigy wears a prison suit with a name tag reading “Satan.”

“Netanyahu in a bunker, we will put you six feet under,” the crowd chants.

Some protesters shout “kill him.”

Protesters wear bags on their heads with images of nooses taped to them. Signs call for hanging far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who spearheaded a law mandating that Palestinians convicted of lethal terrorism be executed by hanging.

Other imagery at the protest compares Israel to Satan and Nazis.

A plastic pig’s head labeled “Bibi” is impaled on a stick.

At the front of the protest are a pile of baby dolls wrapped in red-splattered sheets.

The protesters chant “death, death to the IDF” and “long live the intifada.”

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