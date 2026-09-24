Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu: Decision to destroy Iran’s nukes one of easiest calls I’ve ever had to make

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:14 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invites “moral cowards” to leave the room after a walkout by many Arab diplomats at the United Nations General Assembly in New York as the premier takes the stage.

He starts by discussing Iran’s nuclear program.

He says he stopped Iran from threatening the world.

“Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard,” he says. “But for me it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make as prime minister. If I hadn’t done it, we’d be dead.”

Netanyahu says Israel defended many of the countries that walked out, and that many of their leaders privately thanked him.

“It’s hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy,” he says.

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