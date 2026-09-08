Reports claim pro-Netanyahu media personality Jacob Bardugo will get reserved spot in Likud

There are currently reports that one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s final reserved slots in Likud will go to Jacob Bardugo, a pro-Netanyahu pundit and a close associate of the prime minister.

Likud has yet to confirm that Bardugo will be on the party slate. Channel 12 reports that the announcement is apparently being held up because Bardugo is demanding to be justice minister if Netanyahu forms the next government.

Bardugo was recently in the news after meeting with Shin Bet Chief David Zini to push for an investigation of Channel 12 over an alleged leak to the outlet regarding the date on which the war with Iran would begin earlier this year.

Bardugo has previously wondered at the fact that Channel 12 presenter Yonit Levy and commentators were already “in full makeup” minutes after the opening strikes were carried out on the morning of Saturday, February 28.

Allies of Netanyahu have long attacked the mainstream media and sought to delegitimize it due to its criticism of the premier.