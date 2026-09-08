Education Ministry publishes test results showing concerningly low science, math grades across Israeli schools

The Education Ministry publishes the results of exams conducted last year by the National Authority for Educational Measurement and Evaluation (RAMA).

The results were first leaked in May after the Education Ministry partially withheld them. Tonight’s publication comes hours after the discovery that Israel’s scores on a key international test of student comprehension dropped precipitously in the latest 2025 results, with the country scoring below average in reading, math, and science.

The RAMA results are similarly concerning, with just 3% of ninth-grade students meeting the requirements of the national science curriculum, with another 16% coming close but falling short.

The results also show that 37% of sixth-grade students meet the requirements of the mathematics curriculum, and another 26% partially meet the requirements.

The results also show that just 20% of students in Arabic-speaking schools met the base requirements in a Hebrew language exam last year.