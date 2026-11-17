North Macedonia’s security agency says it foiled a “terrorist” assassination plot targeting a person in neighboring Greece and dismantled an Iranian-linked network.

The National Security Agency (ANB) says it busted “a wide network of proxy actors” linked to Iranian Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

The network, “under the direct instructions of the Iranian national, undertook preparatory logistical activities to carry out a terrorist act/assassination against a person in Greece,” the agency says.

The operation was led in cooperation with the Greek national intelligence agency, it adds.

Four suspects have been remanded in custody and another placed under house arrest, interior ministry official Aleksandar Janev tells local media.

Authorities are still hunting for a sixth suspect.

Speaking at a press conference in Skopje, the security agency’s head Bojan Hristovski say members of the network were embedded in the country’s “criminal structures.”