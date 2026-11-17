The Knesset convenes to elect a new speaker to replace Likud MK Amir Ohana, with Yashar MK Matan Kahana expected to secure a majority over Likud MK Ofir Katz, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party.

The pre-vote debate is expected to last several hours.

Kahana is expected to win with the backing of the four parties in the bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, which won 48 seats in last month’s election, along with the Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List, which hold a combined 19 seats.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism has said it will not support Kahana but has yet to decide whether to vote against him or abstain. Only a simple majority is required for his election.

The vote marks a significant step in the Eisenkot-led bloc’s efforts to assert control over the Knesset following Netanyahu’s loss of his parliamentary majority, even as negotiations to form a new government remain underway.

Replacing current speaker Ohana would give the bloc greater control over the Knesset’s legislative agenda, allowing it to begin advancing legislation as early as tomorrow to repeal key elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul.

Lawmakers will also vote on the appointment of nine temporary deputy speakers, including two Arab MKs, whose inclusion has drawn criticism from Netanyahu’s bloc despite one of them, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, having served as a deputy speaker in multiple previous Knessets, with Likud’s backing.