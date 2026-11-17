Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, says the UK has “declared economic war against Israel,” in response to the sanctions imposed by London on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the West Bank.

Ganz says that the sanctions will harm the entire Israeli economy, and calls on the Israeli government to do everything in its power to have the sanctions revoked.

“Anyone who believes that sanctions can be imposed on Israeli companies in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] without harming the State of Israel as a whole is mistaken. Harming Israeli construction and real estate companies constitutes a direct blow to Israeli citizens and their livelihoods,” says Ganz.

“This is an inconceivable absurdity: a foreign state is employing punitive measures — intended for use against terrorist organizations — to target Israeli companies engaged in construction and development,” he adds.

Other settler leaders also denounce the sanctions, with the mayor of Beit El, Shai Alon, describing the measures as antisemitic.

“In keeping with a longstanding tradition, it deflects its own internal troubles onto the pioneers of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria,” says Alon in reference to settler activists who have established hundreds of illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank over the past four years, which have frequently been the source of violence against local Palestinian communities.

“This anti-Jewish obsession, cloaked in the guise of ‘protecting human rights,’ is the new antisemitism.”