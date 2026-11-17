Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that a 6-year-old boy was shot dead by IDF troops east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip today.

Reports identify the boy as Iyas al-Namnam.

Separately, a man was reportedly killed in a drone strike in the Jabalia area of the northern Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel could not independently verify the reports.

The IDF said it was not aware of the incident in the Deir al-Balah area.