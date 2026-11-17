A pilot program to integrate women into the Armored Corps commences tomorrow, the military announces, following repeated delays.

The first female combat soldiers to serve in tanks in the Armored Corps are enlisting tomorrow and will begin their training at the Hiyun base in southern Israel.

The military says that criteria have been established to ensure that the female recruits “meet the training requirements and successfully complete the program.”

“The female soldiers will be required to fully meet the professional competence requirements, which are identical to those for male tank soldiers, in accordance with existing operational criteria,” the army says.

However, the IDF says the physical fitness training for the female soldiers “will be adapted to maintain their fitness and health throughout the training.”

Learning from previous pilot programs for female soldiers, the military says the recruits will undergo a “preparatory combat fitness course designed to strengthen their resilience and physical capabilities ahead of training, while providing them with comprehensive support.”

Reviews will be held every few months to assess whether predefined targets for the soldiers throughout the pilot program are being met.

The IDF reiterates that as part of the pilot program, “men and women will not serve together in the same tank crews, either during training or in operational activities.”

The military had always planned only gender-segregated tank crews, in large part due to issues of modesty, as in some cases crew members must use the bathroom and perform other bodily functions within the confined space of the tank.

The IDF says it is “working to expand its ranks and strengthen its combat forces in response to a clear operational need.”

“Integrating diverse populations into its ranks is part of its commitment as the people’s army, while preserving the lifestyles of all those serving in its ranks,” the military adds.

Currently, female soldiers can serve in tanks in the IDF’s Border Defense Corps as part of an all-female tank company in the Caracal mixed-gender light infantry battalion, which operates along the Egyptian border — not in fighting deep behind enemy lines.