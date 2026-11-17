The Jerusalem District Court issues a temporary extension to tomorrow’s deadline for the Likud party to file the appeal it is preparing against the result of the October 27 election.

Judge Orit Ben-Dor Lebel gives the Attorney General’s Office until Sunday to file its response to the extension request, and says that tomorrow’s deadline is now suspended until a further decision.

The Likud party filed a request for the extension yesterday, arguing that the scope of its appeal is so large that more time is needed to review the available information and present it in the motion.

Central Elections Committee Chairman Noam Sohlberg strongly criticized those casting doubt on the election results when he presented them to President Isaac Herzog two weeks ago, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has said that two investigations into supposed electoral fraud would not have any impact on the outcome of the election, even the suspicions proved true.