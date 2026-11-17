Israel is defending Europe, President Isaac Herzog tells Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš during their meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“This is a message also to the people of Europe and to the people of the Czech Republic,” says Herzog to Babiš and his delegation of Czech government ministers. “We in Israel are defending and protecting Europe. We are the buffer from a jihadist wave coming into Europe.”

Babiš highlights the connection between Israel and the Czech Republic that stretches back before 1948. Prague remains one of Israel’s staunchest allies in Europe.

According to Herzog’s office, the two also discuss deepening ties in defense, healthcare, innovation, and trade.

Additionally, the President’s Office says Herzog will take part in a webinar this evening with Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah.