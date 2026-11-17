Plumes of smoke rise amid explosions on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Unconfirmed local reports say they are the result of US airstrikes.

Earlier today, Iran launched a drone attack on a US military radar system in Bahrain.

Additional footage shows plumes of smoke rising from Qeshm. – Al Faqaar https://t.co/mZOz2HzNeF pic.twitter.com/O9FidSTTSX — Wladimir van Wilgenburg (@vvanwilgenburg) November 17, 2026