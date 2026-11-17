Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm island after Tehran struck Bahrain
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Plumes of smoke rise amid explosions on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Unconfirmed local reports say they are the result of US airstrikes.
Earlier today, Iran launched a drone attack on a US military radar system in Bahrain.
Additional footage shows plumes of smoke rising from Qeshm. – Al Faqaar https://t.co/mZOz2HzNeF pic.twitter.com/O9FidSTTSX
— Wladimir van Wilgenburg (@vvanwilgenburg) November 17, 2026
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