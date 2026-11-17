Israel does not trust international forces to protect its security, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon says during a visit to the Lebanese border with a delegation of international UN envoys.

“We do not rely on any international force,” says Danon. “We trust only our own soldiers.”

Danon’s comment comes amid reports that the US is looking into creating a small international force to replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, whose nearly 50-year mandate concludes at the end of the year, and amid UN discussions on what could replace it.

He says that the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon “has done little to contribute to regional stability.”

Israel wants to see the Lebanese army “take up positions inside Lebanon and prevent Hezbollah from returning to this area.”

The ambassadors received a briefing from officers in the IDF Northern Command.