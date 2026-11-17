The United Nations role in keeping the peace in Lebanon “must change after 20 years,” says US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, a day after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“America’s message is clear: one state, one army,” writes Waltz on X. “A sovereign Lebanon is a stronger Lebanon.”

Waltz says he is “grateful” for Aoun’s decision to enter talks with the US and Israel “in pursuit of peace.”

“The United States stands with a free and independent Lebanon,” says Waltz.