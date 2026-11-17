Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
US ambassador to UN Mike Waltz: UN peacekeeping role in Lebanon must change
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The United Nations role in keeping the peace in Lebanon “must change after 20 years,” says US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, a day after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
“America’s message is clear: one state, one army,” writes Waltz on X. “A sovereign Lebanon is a stronger Lebanon.”
Waltz says he is “grateful” for Aoun’s decision to enter talks with the US and Israel “in pursuit of peace.”
“The United States stands with a free and independent Lebanon,” says Waltz.
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