Former president Reuven Rivlin recently phoned Dr. Saef Abu Reash to apologize to him after he was arrested without a warrant on election day along with two other Ra’am activists, over purported allegations of a vote-buying scheme, according to an audio recording of their conversation.

Abu Reash was held for six days despite a raid on his home coming up empty, after which the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court ordered his unconditional release and slammed investigators’ conduct.

“I was deeply offended on your behalf,” Rivlin tells Abu Reash, calling his arrest “a jarring affront to our state of Israel, which is losing its way.”

Heaping praise on the Bedouin doctor, Rivlin calls him an “impressive self-made man,” and says he is “apologizing on my behalf and behalf of everyone I know in this country for what they did to you.”

Abu Reash thanks Rivlin for his “heartwarming words” and says his support gives him the strength to keep moving forward.

נשיא המדינה לשעבר, רובי ריבלין, התקשר לחזק את פעיל רע״מ שנעצר ביום הבחירות, בהוראת לשכת נתניהו: ״בשמך נעלבתי עלבון צורם על מדינת ישראל שלנו שהולכת לאיבוד. אני מתנצל בשמי ובשם כל מי שאני מכיר בארץ הזאת על מה שעשו לך״ pic.twitter.com/rsJJuejzxh — מוחמד מג'אדלה محمد مجادلة (@mmagadli) November 17, 2026

Rivlin goes on to describe Israel’s roughly 2.1 million Arab citizens as an essential “bridge” to the rest of the Middle East, to the “Palestinians, the Saudis, and the Emiratis,” to which Abu Reash replies that his hope is “to bring about peace together.”

Rivlin served as the president of Israel between 2014 and 2021.

A longtime Likud member, he has nevertheless sharply criticized the party’s direction under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since leaving office.