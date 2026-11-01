Suspect in alleged Ra’am vote-buying scheme released unconditionally

The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court orders the unconditional release of Saef Abu Reash, a doctor who is one of the three Ra’am activists arrested at dawn on election day for allegedly planning to buy votes for the traditionalist Arab party.

Police had asked to send Abu Reash to seven days’ house arrest, but the court rejected the request.

Police arrested the suspects after a tip-off from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden, Hebrew outlets have reported.

Remand hearings for the two other suspects are expected to take place later today.

During the court proceedings last week, police admitted the three activists’ homes were searched without a warrant.