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Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of 2 airstrikes on medical school

By AP Today, 4:02 pm
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The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen report two airstrikes on the University of Hodeida today, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel.

The group blames the strikes on Saudi Arabia, which it says hit the university’s medical school. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The strategic port city of Hodeida has repeatedly come under attack since fighting escalated months ago between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces, reigniting Yemen’s devastating civil war.

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