Saudi-led coalition says it carried out ‘precision’ operation against Houthis

The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition says it carried out a “precision military operation” today aimed at the “vital resources” used by the Houthis to attack Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping.

The Joint Forces Command says that the Yemen-based rebel group “continues its deliberate and systematic attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” highlighting its ballistic missile and drone program.

The coalition says the Houthi group “will bear the consequences of its hostile behavior” if it doesn’t cease attacks.

In recent weeks, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, including by launching deadly strikes on Riyadh airport that forced its closure for two weeks and the cancellation of flagship events — threatening the kingdom’s economic diversification plans.