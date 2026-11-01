Huckabee: Arab parties joining coalition would be ‘troubling’; Israeli left has ‘vaporized’ since Oct. 7

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says it would be “troubling” for a future Israeli government to include Arab lawmakers who have failed to condemn the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, and argues that Israel’s political left has largely disappeared since the 2023 attack.

In an interview with Newsmax over the weekend, days after Tuesday’s inconclusive general elections, Huckabee expresses concern over some of the incoming Arab lawmakers’ critical positions on Israel and refusal to condemn the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, saying that including them in a coalition would be “troubling.”

“Some of them have been outspoken in their condemnation of the very nation they want to be a part of… they have expressed no real, I guess, condemnation of what Hamas did on October the 7th,” Huckabee says, adding, “It would be troubling for anyone to include them if that’s going to be their position in a government.”

In a separate interview with NewsNation, Huckabee argues that the October 7 attack shifted Israel’s political landscape largely to the right, leaving little disagreement between major parties on national security.

“I think it’s important for Americans to understand on the issue of national security, there’s not much difference between any of the parties other than perhaps the Arab parties, because, quite frankly, there is no left wing to speak of left in Israel after October 7. That sort of vaporized,” the ambassador says.

In his Newsmax interview, Huckabee describes an ongoing Shin Bet investigation into allegations of foreign involvement in the election as “serious,” but acknowledges that its findings are not yet known.

“It is underway and it’s a very serious and a full-level investigation,” he says, adding, “We don’t know the results of that investigation.”