Liberman said to meet Eisenkot for first time since election, expected to meet Lapid

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman met with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot yesterday for the first time since last week’s election, Hebrew media reports, as opposition leaders discuss the possibility of forming a government.

Liberman is also reportedly expected to meet with B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid later today.

Eisenkot has met in recent days with Democrats chairman Yair Golan and B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, while Liberman had reportedly not been responding to calls from both Eisenkot and Bennett.

The opposition bloc aims to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

The leaders of the four-party anti-Netanyahu bloc are reportedly expected to all meet together in the coming days.