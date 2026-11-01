Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Liberman said to meet Eisenkot for first time since election, expected to meet Lapid

By Stav Levaton Today, 4:31 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman meet at an undisclosed location on October 20, 2026. (Yashar/Yisrael Beytenu)
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman meet at an undisclosed location on October 20, 2026. (Yashar/Yisrael Beytenu)

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman met with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot yesterday for the first time since last week’s election, Hebrew media reports, as opposition leaders discuss the possibility of forming a government.

Liberman is also reportedly expected to meet with B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid later today.

Eisenkot has met in recent days with Democrats chairman Yair Golan and B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, while Liberman had reportedly not been responding to calls from both Eisenkot and Bennett.

The opposition bloc aims to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

The leaders of the four-party anti-Netanyahu bloc are reportedly expected to all meet together in the coming days.

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