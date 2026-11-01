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Somali pirates seize Iranian fishing vessel, raising fears of attacks on cargo ships

By AP Today, 5:00 pm
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Somali pirates have seized an Iranian fishing vessel carrying 23 people, says the Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean, warning that the ship was approaching a commercial shipping lane and could become a floating base for further attacks.

The Azini was hijacked Thursday between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia, says a maritime security officer with the Puntland Maritime Police Force.

The officer tells The Associated Press that 12 pirates seized the vessel, which was carrying 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali security guards. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak with the media.

The crew’s safety was unknown, the center said in an alert dated yesterday. In an updated warning, it says that pirates can use the vessel as a “mother ship” to support attacks on commercial vessels.

The European Union’s naval Operation Atalanta is investigating. The center urges ships in the area to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

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