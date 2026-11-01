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Court approves 2-day remand for suspect in Ra’am vote-buying case, releases another to house arrest

By Noam Lehmann Today, 5:55 pm
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A bike carrying flags of Ra'am and the Joint List sits next to a van decked out in Ra'am flags, in Qalansawe, October 27, 2026. (Noam Lehmann/Times of Israel)
A bike carrying flags of Ra'am and the Joint List sits next to a van decked out in Ra'am flags, in Qalansawe, October 27, 2026. (Noam Lehmann/Times of Israel)

The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court rejects the police’s request to extend by eight days the remand of two southern Bedouin Ra’am activists accused of plotting to buy votes for the traditionalist Arab party.

The court extends the remand of Hussein Masoudin, 63, by two days, and releases Ibrahim al-Garibi, 42, to house arrest until Sunday.

Police are appealing the court’s decision on Garibi. Judge Eran Tzabari says he approved house arrest for Garibi because of the “serious suspicions” against him even though the case against the suspect “has not intensified,” and in the days since the arrest has “even weakened.”

The judge earlier today ordered the unconditional arrest of a third suspect, Saef Abu Raesh, and criticized police for failing to bring any new evidence to back up the request to extend the suspect’s remand.

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