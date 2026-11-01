Iran’s foreign minister says outcome of talks depends on US’s ‘rationality’

Iran’s top diplomat says consultations with mediators are ongoing as diplomatic efforts try to avoid a return to all-out war, and the final outcome depends on answers provided by the United States to the “Iranian questions.”

In an interview shared on his Telegram channel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran hopes the US will choose “diplomacy over other paths.” He says Iran is ready for both defense and diplomacy, depending on Washington’s “rationality.”

Araghchi yesterday said Iranian negotiators are in Qatar for talks on a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US meets several conditions. He said no direct talks are being held with the US.