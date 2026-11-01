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Herzog invites factions to coalition talks Wednesday, urges against another election

By Nava Freiberg Today, 7:25 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

President Isaac Herzog speaks at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, October 29, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, October 29, 2026. (Haim Zach/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with the factions elected to the 26th Knesset this coming Wednesday, ahead of selecting a lawmaker to form Israel’s next government, the President’s Residence announces.

Eyal Shviki, director general of the President’s Residence, says he has invited the heads of all elected factions to the consultations, urging them to approach the process with an “open mind” and a willingness to compromise.

“The president expects [faction] representatives to come to the consultations with an open mind, ready to listen, to share ideas, and to prevent another round of elections,” Shviki says, citing remarks made earlier today by Herzog.

He says he hopes the consultations will take place “in a dignified, respectful, and substantive manner,” amid tense uncertainty over the formation of the next coalition, following last week’s inconclusive election.

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