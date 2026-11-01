Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
UN says more than 300,000 have fled fighting in western Yemen
More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in western Yemen because of intensifying fighting in the country, pitting the Houthis against Saudi-backed government forces, the UN says.
Almost all were displaced in the last two months, and they “urgently need shelter, food, clean water and health care,” the International Organization for Migration says in a statement.
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