Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

UN says more than 300,000 have fled fighting in western Yemen

By AFP Today, 5:10 pm
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Yemeni children are seen at a makeshift classrom made out of wood and straw at a camp for the internally displaced who fled their homes due to renewed clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the Houthi authorities, in Abs in Hajjah governorate on October 31, 2026. (Essa AHMED/AFP)
Yemeni children are seen at a makeshift classrom made out of wood and straw at a camp for the internally displaced who fled their homes due to renewed clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the Houthi authorities, in Abs in Hajjah governorate on October 31, 2026. (Essa AHMED/AFP)

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in western Yemen because of intensifying fighting in the country, pitting the Houthis against Saudi-backed government forces, the UN says.

Almost all were displaced in the last two months, and they “urgently need shelter, food, clean water and health care,” the International Organization for Migration says in a statement.

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