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Likud whip says party opposes rotation agreement in a potential government

Today, 3:23 pm
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Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset, October 21, 2025. (Noam Moskowitz, Office of the Knesset Spokesperson)
Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset, October 21, 2025. (Noam Moskowitz, Office of the Knesset Spokesperson)

Coalition whip Likud MK Ofir Katz rules out a rotation agreement in a potential government.

“We oppose rotation, after the election results showed a high level of confidence in us,” he says, according to Army Radio. “Whoever wants to can join the government on the basis of the existing coalition.”

While Likud was the party with the largest number of seats, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won just 53 out of 120 Knesset seats in last week’s election.

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